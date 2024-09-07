Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 929,113 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,113 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Funko worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,996,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 232,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,278. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,044,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,902 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

