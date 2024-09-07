Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Raymond James

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $610.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $571.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $17,981,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.