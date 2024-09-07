Patron Partners LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 868,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

