Patron Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,568,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

