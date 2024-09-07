Patron Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $35.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,294.17. 155,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,316. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,262.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

