Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

