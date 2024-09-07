Patron Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.63. 6,315,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

