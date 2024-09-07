Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Perficient by 64.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,312 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,487 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.