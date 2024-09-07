Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.90. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 338,067 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

