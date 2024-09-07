Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

