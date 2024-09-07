Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 7,335,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,254,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

