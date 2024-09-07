Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of PHVS opened at $19.12 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -3.10.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Pharvaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $2,805,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in Pharvaris by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Partners LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

