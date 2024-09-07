Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.70.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.