Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.55 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

