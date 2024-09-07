Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

IO Biotech Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IO Biotech by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

