Polymesh Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.46 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $107.46 million and $9.45 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,085,394,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,085,394,678.735061 with 875,757,301.216249 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20268178 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,630,098.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

