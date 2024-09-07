Premia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,120.92 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Premia has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,120.92 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

