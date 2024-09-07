Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,959 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SDVY stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.