Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $102,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

