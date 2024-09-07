Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $153,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

