Private Advisor Group LLC Has $41.23 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1,031.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

