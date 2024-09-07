Private Advisor Group LLC Has $65.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $65,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,517,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

