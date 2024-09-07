Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.73% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,143,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 317,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,352 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,131,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.73 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

