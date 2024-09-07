ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 1.5% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 8.1 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,952,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,074,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

