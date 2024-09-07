Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULT opened at $50.55 on Friday. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

