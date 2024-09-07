Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PULT opened at $50.55 on Friday. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cloud Security Stocks Face Off: Find Out Who’s Leading the Market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Defensive Sectors: Shielding Your Portfolio in Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.