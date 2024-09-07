PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.48

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.48 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 195,993 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141 ($1.85).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.50. The company has a market cap of £420.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

