Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $47.45 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $47.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,402.74 or 0.99945545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

