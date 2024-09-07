QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,112,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,435. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

