QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.
QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QS
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE QS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.