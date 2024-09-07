Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AVDE opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
