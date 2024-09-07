Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

