Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Quilter to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,355.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

