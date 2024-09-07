Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Quilter to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Quilter Trading Down 1.3 %
Quilter Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
