Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Derek Brummer Sells 35,153 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RDN opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,565,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 577,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.