Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 0.5 %

RDUS opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Radius Recycling has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.72%.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

