Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $6.65 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

