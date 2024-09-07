Raymond James Increases Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.82.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders acquired 41,550 shares of company stock valued at $78,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.