Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after buying an additional 474,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. 808,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

