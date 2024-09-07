Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 23229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REAL

Real Matters Stock Down 0.7 %

Real Matters Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$558.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.