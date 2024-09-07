Regis Healthcare Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

