Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $46.68

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.68, but opened at $45.32. Relx shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 45,660 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

