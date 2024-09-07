Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.54. 25,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 50,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $178.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance IPO ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

