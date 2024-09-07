Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

