Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

