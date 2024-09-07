Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,554 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

