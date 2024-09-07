Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$48.67 and a 12 month high of C$64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.23. The company has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.29.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

