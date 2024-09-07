Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.23. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$48.67 and a 1 year high of C$64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.29.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.