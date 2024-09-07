Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $63.55

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.55, but opened at $66.85. Roku shares last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 1,184,632 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Roku Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

