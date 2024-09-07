Roth Mkm Lowers JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $20.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.8 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

Shares of JKS opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.