Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

