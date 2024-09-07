Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.17.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.