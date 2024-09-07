Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.64.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

